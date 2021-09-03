Piper Sandler Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $85.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NYSE ASAN opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Asana by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

