Piper Sandler Raises Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $155.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,894,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

