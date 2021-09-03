Piper Sandler Weighs in on PVH Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Shares of PVH opened at $119.74 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at $292,613,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

