Piper Sandler Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

