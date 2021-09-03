Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $600.59 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00006375 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $600.59 million and $2.37 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00311213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00163049 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00203387 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002263 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,423,309 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

