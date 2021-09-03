PlayFuel Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $5.48 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00124090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00792362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00046901 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

