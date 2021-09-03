Playkey (PKT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $278,487.70

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Playkey has a market cap of $278,487.70 and approximately $122,346.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00060508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00126980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.22 or 0.00806463 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047824 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

