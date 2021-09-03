Pluton (PLU) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.51 or 0.00011170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pluton has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $234,161.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00121530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.16 or 0.00813461 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

