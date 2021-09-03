PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $33,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $93,830,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after buying an additional 677,070 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,477,000 after acquiring an additional 550,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,190,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

