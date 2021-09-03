PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,153 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $416.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $417.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.