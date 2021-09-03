PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $52.71 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Travelers Companies worth $52,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $159.97 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

