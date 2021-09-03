PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,036 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $41,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.