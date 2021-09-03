PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,224 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $49,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after acquiring an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sysco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.36 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

