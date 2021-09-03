PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $30,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

