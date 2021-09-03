PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 345,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 830,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in KeyCorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,973,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 279,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

