PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,024 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

