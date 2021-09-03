PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 712 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 712 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $171.86 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

