PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $141,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,591,000 after purchasing an additional 144,119 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,604,000 after purchasing an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,596 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics stock opened at $183.56 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.00 and a 200-day moving average of $177.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

