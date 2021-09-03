PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $97,000 Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $152.77 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, upped their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,640. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

