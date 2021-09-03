pNetwork Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $37.68 million and $9.17 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00126082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00802912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047517 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,345 coins and its circulating supply is 32,065,829 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

