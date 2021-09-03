PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report $970,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $8.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 356,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in PolarityTE by 177.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

