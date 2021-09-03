POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 992,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,765 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $76,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at $973,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in POSCO by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

PKX stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. 4,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,127. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. POSCO has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PKX. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

