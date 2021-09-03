PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham Sells 1,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $41.92 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

