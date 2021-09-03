PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham Sells 1,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $41.92 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
