PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 6,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PRAA stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
