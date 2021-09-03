PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 6,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PRAA stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

