Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 429,764 shares.The stock last traded at $14.05 and had previously closed at $12.57.

The stock has a market cap of $843.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. On average, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,545.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,858 shares of company stock valued at $968,660 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 479,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 391,818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,031.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 356,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,382,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

