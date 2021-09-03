Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PFIE stock remained flat at $$1.11 during trading hours on Friday. 26,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 735,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 129,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.