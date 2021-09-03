Project Pai Market Cap Tops $38.63 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,771,420,790 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,329,989 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

