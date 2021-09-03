Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 1,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,727,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.