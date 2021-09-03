ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Trading Down 3.6%

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

About ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

