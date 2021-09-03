ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Short Interest Update

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

STKR stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. ProPhotonix has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Get ProPhotonix alerts:

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhotonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhotonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.