ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 1,550.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,713 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.30% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $13,346,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 397,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

