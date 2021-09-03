Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 716,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,472. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

