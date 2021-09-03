Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 992,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,026,000. CarGurus makes up 2.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,351,000 after acquiring an additional 668,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $364,963.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,518,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,293.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,266 shares of company stock worth $13,837,382. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,552. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

