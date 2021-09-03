Provident Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $45,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $181.33. 67,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.50 billion, a PE ratio of 298.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

