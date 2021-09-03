Provident Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $128.43. 30,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

