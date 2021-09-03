Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

