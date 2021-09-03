Pyrk Market Cap Reaches $74,956.62 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $74,956.62 and $90.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

