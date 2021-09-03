PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Trading Up 4.4%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 233,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

