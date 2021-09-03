PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Trading Up 4.4%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 233,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

