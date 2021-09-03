Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.02% of McKesson worth $609,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $206.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.