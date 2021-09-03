Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 14,090 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,962,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $169,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.64. 68,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

