Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 564,037 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,037 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.76% of REV Group worth $58,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

REV Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,929. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.67 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

