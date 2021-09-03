Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Boosted by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.53.

GNRC opened at $453.01 on Wednesday. Generac has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $458.10. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.89.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

