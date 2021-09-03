Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

