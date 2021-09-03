Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Peak Fintech Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Peak Fintech Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

OTCMKTS PKKFF opened at $9.31 on Friday. Peak Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

