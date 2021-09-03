Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Cut by B. Riley

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

DY stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after buying an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.