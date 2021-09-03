QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and $458,030.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00131001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00153504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.78 or 0.07724077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.71 or 0.98823757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.59 or 0.00819982 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

