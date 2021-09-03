Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quanex Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

