Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Shares of NX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.67. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

