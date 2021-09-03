Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Down to $23.88

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $22.70. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 3,087 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $763.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.