Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Down to $23.88

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $22.70. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 3,087 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
The firm has a market cap of $763.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.
About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)
Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.
