QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Russell Christine Sells 6,037 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.44. 61,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,470. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

